Spring is in the air! We’ve come a long way, but Habitat needs your help to get to the finish line.
With the Spring Grove Heritage House now looking more and more like a forever HOME, Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is looking for individuals, groups, organizations, and businesses to join them on the job site to help complete construction of the home. Signing up to volunteer is easy.
Just go to https://www.habitatlacrosse.org/spring-grove-heritage-home.html to sign up for shifts online. No experience necessary. Habitat will provide all tools and training needed. Have fun while giving back to your community!
This project includes a unique partnership with the City of Spring Grove, local high school students, and an architectural designer specializing in Norwegian design to conceptualize and build a home that highlights and incorporates the Norwegian heritage of this community.
This Heritage House is being built alongside Sherry Pitts and her family, who will purchase the home once it’s complete for the full appraised value utilizing a zero-interest mortgage – Habitat families truly embody the mission of providing a hand up, not a hand out.
The project has truly been a community effort. Future homeowner, Sherry Pitts and her family have been on the job site nearly every possible day, and she is well on her way to completing her 350 sweat equity hours.
The high school students who helped with the home’s design are also committed to the construction, coming by regularly to volunteer on the job site.
Over 50 local residents, including teams from local churches and businesses, have donated over 1,000 volunteer hours to date.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that partners with homeowners and the community to build simple, decent, and affordable housing.
For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a donation, please visit our website at www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.
