Adventure is Calling! Now is the time to join the fun and excitement of America’s foremost youth program – Cub Scouts.
Zach Tomesch, from Gateway Area Council, will meet students at school over the lunch period to share some of the scouting adventure on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A sign-up night will be held the following week at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Spring Grove Fest Building grounds.
A representative from Gateway Area Council Boy Scouts of America will be available to assist and answer questions – watch for the take-home flyer for details.
Cub Family Scouting is a home and neighborhood centered program designed to support and encourage quality family involvement for youth age five to ten. Scouting combines outdoor activities, sports, academics and more in a fun and exciting program that helps families teach ideals such as honesty, good citizenship and respect. The Boy Scouts of America is composed of more than 1.27 million volunteers working together for the sole purpose of helping its more than 3 million youth succeed in life.
Now is your chance to get involved and sign-up for Cub Scouts. For more information contact Gateway Area Council at 608.784.4040 or locally for Pack 55 at 507.429.2410.
Please be sure a parent or guardian comes with your youth to the Fest Building area at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022 to sign-up for Cub Scouts. Upcoming opportunities include the Centennial Event at Camp Decorah, Syttende Mai parade and Memorial Day parade. Leap into Scouting!
