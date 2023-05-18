The Spring Grove Veterans Memorial Group, LLC is proud to announce that we have added three new names to the Spring Grove Veterans Memorial located in Viking Memorial Park. The veterans whose names have been added include:

  • Rosemarie Ulven, VFW member, known as a composer by her nickname 'Romee Ulven' was born in Spring Grove, MN, where she now lives. She served in the US Air Force from 1987 to 1991 as a Russian Airborne Cryptologic Linguist. She was recruited when she was a German teacher. She is best known internationally for her Latin American song called, "Dime, has oido," which can be heard in Spanish on YouTube. She dedicates her life to God and Country.
  • Charles Peterson grew up near Spring Grove. He joined the Army in 1955, and he served six months on active duty and 7.5 years in the Army Reserves Quartermaster Corps. Charles is a life-long dairy farmer, and he’s a member of the Spring Grove American Legion Post 249.
  • Roger Lanswerk called the Spring Grove area his ‘home’ his entire life. He attended Spring Grove Public School graduating in the Class of ’63, and he continued his education at Waldorf College and Mankato State. Roger enlisted in the Navy Reserves in 1966, and from 1968-1970 he served on active duty aboard the USS St. Paul, a heavy cruiser and Minnesota’s namesake. He served two tours in the Viet Nam War and was discharged in 1970. Following the Navy, Roger worked on pipeline construction until he retired in 2020. Roger currently lives in Mabel, MN, and he’s a member of the Spring Grove American Legion Post 249.
Memorial plaques in Spring Grove
