The Spring Grove Veterans Memorial Group, LLC is proud to announce that we have added three new names to the Spring Grove Veterans Memorial located in Viking Memorial Park. The veterans whose names have been added include:
Rosemarie Ulven, VFW member, known as a composer by her nickname 'Romee Ulven' was born in Spring Grove, MN, where she now lives. She served in the US Air Force from 1987 to 1991 as a Russian Airborne Cryptologic Linguist. She was recruited when she was a German teacher. She is best known internationally for her Latin American song called, "Dime, has oido," which can be heard in Spanish on YouTube. She dedicates her life to God and Country.
Charles Peterson grew up near Spring Grove. He joined the Army in 1955, and he served six months on active duty and 7.5 years in the Army Reserves Quartermaster Corps. Charles is a life-long dairy farmer, and he’s a member of the Spring Grove American Legion Post 249.
Roger Lanswerk called the Spring Grove area his ‘home’ his entire life. He attended Spring Grove Public School graduating in the Class of ’63, and he continued his education at Waldorf College and Mankato State. Roger enlisted in the Navy Reserves in 1966, and from 1968-1970 he served on active duty aboard the USS St. Paul, a heavy cruiser and Minnesota’s namesake. He served two tours in the Viet Nam War and was discharged in 1970. Following the Navy, Roger worked on pipeline construction until he retired in 2020. Roger currently lives in Mabel, MN, and he’s a member of the Spring Grove American Legion Post 249.
The Spring Grove Area Veterans Memorial honors the service of Spring Grove area veterans, both living and dead, who have honorably served our nation both in peace and in war. The Memorial lists the names of 1084 Spring Grove area veterans that are carved into large black granite stones standing more than six feet tall. The Memorial contains the names of 60 Gold Star Veterans who gave the last full measure of devotion to our nation.
The Memorial was dedicated on June 26, 2017. New names are added each year before Memorial Day. The SGAVMG says, “We are proud that we are able to honor these additional veterans by adding their names to the Memorial. We urge all Spring Grove area residents and visitors, young and old, to visit the stunning Memorial to gain a perspective of the immense sacrifices made by our men and women in the defense of our country.”
The SGAVMG cordially invites everyone to honor our veterans by attending the Memorial Day Observance in Viking Memorial Park on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 10 a.m.
The policy and criteria for listing names on the Memorial are:
Verified honorable service in either the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, and also the Merchant Marine during time of war, and
Ties to the Spring Grove area which includes the town of Spring Grove, the Spring Grove and Blackhammer townships, and the western half of Wilmington township. The Memorial includes veterans who grew up in Spring Grove area and also those who grew up elsewhere but later settled in Spring Grove.
