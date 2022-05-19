The Spring Grove Veterans Memorial Group, LLC, is proud to announce that we have added five new names to the Spring Grove Veterans Memorial located in Viking Memorial Park. The veterans whose names have been added include:
• Paul W. Johnson served in the US Army from 1959 to 1961 as an administrative clerk at the Pentagon. He grew up in Spring Grove and graduated from SGHS Class of 1952. Paul died March 31, 2020.
• Kenneth “Buzz” O’Connor served in the US Army from 1956 – 1958 as a heavy weapons infantryman and a military parachutist in the 101st Airborne Division, the “Screaming Eagles”, at Fort Campbell, KY. Buzz died on September 27, 2020.
• Garfield “Guy” Gregerson served in the US Army as an Air and Missile Defense Crewmember on the Hawk missile system in Germany from 1961 – 1963. Guy resides in Spring Grove, MN.
• Terry L. Lund served in the US Army, the Reserves, and the National Guard beginning in 1986 as a combat engineer demolition specialist. Terry currently lives in Spring Grove.
• Joseph S. Dokken graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point in 2011. He served in the US Army as an intelligence officer from 2011 to 2019. He deployed to Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal. Joe now lives in Boston, MA.
The Spring Grove Area Veterans Memorial honors the service of Spring Grove area veterans, both living and dead, who have honorably served our nation both in peace and in war. The Memorial lists the names of 1081 Spring Grove area veterans that are carved into large black granite stones standing more than six feet tall.
The Memorial contains the names of 60 Gold Star Veterans who gave the last full measure of devotion to our nation. The Memorial was dedicated on June 26, 2017. New names are added each year before Memorial Day.
Charlie Sylling, SGAVMG Board Chair, said, “We are proud that we are able to honor these additional veterans by adding their names to the Memorial. We urge all Spring Grove area residents and visitors, young and old, to visit the stunning Memorial to gain a perspective of the immense sacrifices made by our men and women in the defense of our country. We cordially invite you to honor our veterans by attending the Memorial Day Observance in Viking Memorial Park on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 10 a.m.
The policy and criteria for listing names on the Memorial are:
• Verified honorable service in either the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, and also the Merchant Marine during time of war, and
• Ties to the Spring Grove area which includes the town of Spring Grove, the Spring Grove and Blackhammer townships, and the western half of Wilmington township. The Memorial includes veterans who grew up in Spring Grove area, and also those who grew up elsewhere but later settled in Spring Grove.
Anyone wishing to have a name added to the Memorial or seeking to make a donation to the Memorial should contact the SGAVMG at charliesylling@gmail.com, or call (360) 387-7512 after 10 AM Central time, or visit our website at www.springgroveveteransmemorial.org.
