Join the Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 5–8 p.m. at the Fest Building located at 110 North Division Avenue for the city’s first ever “Relief, Recover, Rebuild, Recognition Celebration”. The event will honor the courage and generosity of firefighters, medical personnel and volunteers from Spring Grove and the surrounding communities who rallied together to contain the devastating December fire on Main Street.
Tragedy struck Spring Grove on December 22, 2022, as the local fire department responded to a 2:45 p.m. fire that engulfed Mulqueen’s True Value, ultimately destroying the City’s beloved hardware store and leaving 6 families homeless on the coldest night of the year. Firefighters from 6 surrounding communities including Brownsville, Caledonia, Decorah, Eitzen, Houston and Mabel were quickly dispatched to join forces to fight a fire that lasted nearly 10 hours and nearly drained the City’s 2 water towers.
The “Relief, Recover, Rebuild, Recognition Celebration” is a no-admission fee, non-ticketed event open to all ages and includes a 6 p.m. recognition program to thank those who came to the City’s aid that day. Attendees will be able to enjoy complimentary appetizers, a kid’s activity area, live music by Joe Deschler, cash bar and more! Donations will be accepted by the Spring Grove Fire Department.
“Residents of Spring Grove will always remember how bitterly cold it was that day. With subzero temperatures and a northwesterly wind, the weather made this battle even harder to fight for the firemen. Despite the many challenges, these firemen were relentless and kept fighting through the day and long into the night, never backing down,” stated Stephanie Gulbranson, President of the Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. “After witnessing the generosity, graciousness and collaboration of all those who came to Spring Grove’s rescue, the Chamber felt compelled to extend a personal ‘thank you’”.
Presented by the Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce with support from many generous local event sponsors. For more information, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page or email SpringGroveAreaChamber@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.