Join the Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 5–8 p.m. at the Fest Building located at 110 North Division Avenue for the city’s first ever “Relief, Recover, Rebuild, Recognition Celebration”. The event will honor the courage and generosity of firefighters, medical personnel and volunteers from Spring Grove and the surrounding communities who rallied together to contain the devastating December fire on Main Street.

Tragedy struck Spring Grove on December 22, 2022, as the local fire department responded to a 2:45 p.m. fire that engulfed Mulqueen’s True Value, ultimately destroying the City’s beloved hardware store and leaving 6 families homeless on the coldest night of the year. Firefighters from 6 surrounding communities including Brownsville, Caledonia, Decorah, Eitzen, Houston and Mabel were quickly dispatched to join forces to fight a fire that lasted nearly 10 hours and nearly drained the City’s 2 water towers.

