The Spring Grove community is invited to roll up a sleeve in honor of area firefighters on March 30.
First responders support and protect our communities every day. To show gratitude for their heroic efforts, the community is invited to donate blood in honor of those who responded to the Spring Grove fire last December.
“Our first responders risked their lives to keep people safe that night,” says Paula Gustafsson, Red Cross volunteer blood program leader in Spring Grove. “Donating blood is an opportunity for the community to come together and show our appreciation for their lifesaving efforts and perform their own heroic acts.”
Firefighters and first responders from six communities worked together for hours in frigid temperatures and dangerous windchills to battle the blaze and to help people who were affected. Red Cross volunteers were also a part of the response, providing relief for 9 adults and 2 children displaced by the fire.
“I can’t think of a better to way to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line each day to keep their communities safe than by taking an hour out of your day to give the gift of life,” said Melanie Tschida, Red Cross executive director serving southeastern Minnesota.
The drive will be held March 30, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. Book a time to give blood in honor of first responders by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App and using sponsor code SpringGroveMN or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
The American Red Cross must collect enough blood every day to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. In fact, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Right now, donors are needed to help prevent a shortage this spring.
How to donate blood
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @mnredcross or @RedCrossDakotas.
