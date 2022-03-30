Crop producers are well aware of the cost of inputs for the coming growing season and have probably locked in some herbicide expenses. If not, don’t wait too long to talk to your agronomist about cover crop burndown options that may or may not include glyphosate.
Because of a myriad of reasons (supply chain, source of ingredients, hurricane Ida, etc.) glyphosate may not be available during spring burndown. In addition, 2, 4-D is higher priced as well. I have discussed the issue with agronomists at two local co-ops and have found that availability and cost are two big issues for the coming growing season.
For example, if your past programs have included an early season burndown of cover crop with glyphosate followed by a later season application of glyphosate to catch the next flush of weeds in corn or soybeans, that scenario may be limited to one pass of glyphosate because of the availability of product. Plan accordingly. This might be the year that a producer takes another look at conventional herbicide programs to fill in the gaps.
Most conventional programs will include some atrazine as an effective means to control grasses. This may have an effect on your fall cover crop program and there are some variables to take into account including: rates of <1#/acre, early season application, and plentiful rainfall during the growing season. Take a look at the half-life of the herbicides you plan to use to see if they provide longer season control.
Half-life is defined as the amount of time (days) that it takes for 50% of an herbicide to dissipate. This will give you an idea of an herbicide’s potential effect on a fall seeded cover crop, while interseeding of a cover crop is probably out of the picture.
As always, read and follow label instructions and consult your agronomist for more information and the best solution for your scenario.
For more information on cover crop conservation programs call Bob Scanlan at the Root River SWCD office.
