Shooting Sports & Wildlife
Calling all youth who LOVE Shooting Sports and/or Wildlife! We have a club for you: Houston County Sharp Shooters; Shooting Sports & Wildlife 4-H Club!
The Shooting Sports & Wildlife (SS&W) program can be found in 68 counties throughout Minnesota. SS&W in Houston Co. is going on our fourth year. We are very excited to grow our program and all the new activities planned for this upcoming year. Youth whose primary interest involves Shooting Sports or Wildlife, this is the club for you. Don’t worry if you are already active in 4-H and love your club, as you are able to participate in SS&W and stay with your current club.
As youth progress through the program they receive certificates of achievement, as well as completion pins. Youth members explore firearms safety and the importance of conserving Minnesota's natural resources. All practices are led by trained and certified 4-H leaders.
Youth in third grade and up will have the opportunity to participate at the County Fun Shoot, as well as the Minnesota 4-H Shooting Sports & Wildlife Invitational. Youth in fourth grade and higher are able to participate at the County level, State Shoot, as well as 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, 4-H Regional and State Project Bowls. Youth who are in K-2 grades can only participate in Wildlife, which includes fun age-appropriate learning activities.
Last year members participated in the County and State Shoots, explored the International Owl Center and took part in the Sheldon Youth Fishing Tournament. Contact the Houston County Extension Office for more information at 507-725-5807!
