Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) is currently accepting applications for its Small Town Grant program. Towns with populations of 10,000 or less in SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible. Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, public institutions and units or agencies of local, state and federal government are encouraged to apply. Requests of up to $10,000 for eligible projects will be considered.

Giants of the Earth

Pictured: Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove received a Small Town Grant in 2021 for their Passports program to host presentations about a wide variety of cultures.

The Small Town Grant program seeks to invest in initiatives which improve the way communities work collaboratively to address challenges. SMIF seeks proposals which impact the culture, education, economy and/or social aspects of small towns in the region. Proposals to launch new projects or expand existing initiatives will be considered.

