songs of summer - Annie Mack

Annie Mack set to preform at Caledonia's Mainspring building for Songs of Summer concert series.

Mainspring is pleased to announce the second year of outdoor summer concert series “Songs of Summer,” featuring singer-songwriters performing in the Driftless Region. The next concert is Friday, Aug. 12 and features Annie Mack from Rochester, known for her powerhouse voice and blues music. 

Annie Mack is a soulful singer and unflinching songwriter who writes from the gut and demands your attention. Raised in North Minneapolis and currently living in Rochester, MN, Annie Mack has built a reputation as a powerhouse blues singer getting national recognition. With the release of her new recording Testify (2021), she solidifies her position as a top-tier singer, songwriter and producer who has found her musical home performing her own unique blend of blues, country, rock and soul.

