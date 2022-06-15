Mainspring is pleased to announce the second year of outdoor summer concert series, “Songs of Summer”, featuring singer-songwriters performing in the Driftless Region on two evenings in July and August.
Thanks to local support and a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, tickets are only $10/person or free for children 12 and under. They can be purchased online in advance of the show or at the event.
The series will kick off on Saturday, July 16, at 6 p.m. with Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball, an Americana country band from LaCrosse. Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball originates from the historic rivertown/musical mecca La Crosse, WI. Gregg Hall, founder of Deece Productions, has been a staple in the Midwest music scene for over a decade with his bands Mitgee Evers, Smokin’ Bandits, and outlaw country Minnesota legends the White Iron Band. Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball get back to their country roots and backwoods upbringing. With the release of the new album, “True Story,” GHWB solidifies their American country music sound.
Friday, August 12, features Annie Mack from Rochester, known for her powerhouse voice and blues music. Annie Mack is a soulful singer and unflinching songwriter who writes from the gut and demands your attention. Raised in North Minneapolis and currently living in Rochester, MN, Annie Mack has built a reputation as a powerhouse blues singer getting national recognition.
With the release of her new recording Testify (2021), she solidifies her position as a top-tier singer, songwriter and producer who has found her musical home, performing her own unique blend of blues, country, rock and soul.
All concerts will be held outdoors at the United Methodist Church lawn (308 N Kingston St., Caledonia) and will start at 6pm with seating beginning at 5pm. Tickets can be purchased online at mainspringmn.org/programs.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
Mainspring is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing arts and cultural experiences to the residents and visitors of southeast Minnesota. More information can be found at http://mainspringmn.org/.
