Submitted by Bob Scanlan
Root River SWCD
Several local producers partnered with the Root River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to hold a soil health field day on Oct. 16. Separate topics and issues were discussed at each stop.
The day started off with a short presentation by SWCD Soil Technician and Conservation Planner Dan Wermager who talked about strategies and cost savings of a good soil health program.
The tour then got under way with the first stop at a farm operated by Bob and Greta Mierau. This farm highlighted three fields that have been under no till management for 20 years, but are being managed slightly different in that one is conventional no till, the second field is organic no till and the third field is now back into a minimum till organic management. Periodic soil infiltration testing and soil health testing is being conducted to compare the different scenarios over time.
The second stop was at the Aaron Klinski farm where he seeded a multi-specie cover crop mix following cereal grain harvest in July.
The third stop was at the Wermager Farm near Hokah where a cover crop was inter-seeded into corn at V5 this past June.
The fourth stop of the tour was on the Joan Heim-Welch Farm near Brownsville where Joan worked with the U of M to develop a prevent plant test plot featuring several individually seeded species including oats, crimson clover, sorghum/sudangrass, millet, and rye.
The plot was part of a state-wide study used to help producers determine which specie might provide the most biomass for late summer harvest when planting dates are delayed.
Joan also presented the outcome of a three month soil health/underwear study. The results were fantastic with 99% of a pair of cotton briefs devoured by the soil microbial population!
Finally, the last stop of the tour was on the Connor McCormick farm, where Mr. McCormick is doing a study to compare spring seeded no-till alfalfa with minimum till alfalfa on soybean stubble and to compare spring seeded no till alfalfa with minimum till alfalfa into corn stubble from last year. This is a three-year study in conjunction with Root River SWCD to measure biomass throughout the study. First year results show no discernable differences between no till and conventional till seeded alfalfa.
For more information on soil health practices or to enroll acres into a cover crop program call Bob Scanlan- Root River SWCD at (507) 724-5261.
