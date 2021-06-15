Mainspring is pleased to announce a new concert series launching this summer. The “Small Town Saturday Night Concert Series” will feature singer-songwriters performing in the Driftless Region on three Saturday nights in July and August.
Thanks to the support of generous local sponsors Caledonia Haulers and State Farm Insurance and a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, tickets are only $10/person or free for children 12 and under. They can be purchased online in advance of the show or at the event.
The series will kick off on Saturday, July 10 with Humbird, an Americana folk trio from Minneapolis. Saturday, July 24 features Jerrika Mighelle from Eau Claire, WI, known for her singular vocals and folk sound. Rounding out the series on Saturday, August 14 will be local singer-songwriter Aaron VanRavenhorst.
All concerts will be held outdoors at the United Methodist Church lawn (308 N Kingston St., Caledonia) and will start at 6 pm with seating beginning at 5:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at mainspringmn.org/programs.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
Mainspring is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing arts and cultural experiences to the residents and visitors of southeast Minnesota. More information can be found at http://mainspringmn.org/.
