As fall and winter begin, patients will increasingly experience illnesses with symptoms similar to COVID-19. Mayo Clinic Health System wants to help patients get answers quickly and easily.
Starting Tuesday, Dec. 8, Mayo Clinic Health System will combine the triage and testing process for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For some children, the process also will include group A Streptococcus (strep throat). There will be a single process for screening, testing and sharing results at Mayo Clinic locations across the Midwest.
“As we adapt to the ever changing seasons in the Midwest it is important to not only consider COVID-19, but other modes of illness,” say Megan Eddy, R.N., nursing administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “By offering the appropriate testing at one time we hope to better meet the testing needs of our patients leading to quicker diagnosis and treatment as needed.”
Get screened
Patients experiencing symptoms will call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or answer questions about their symptoms using the Check Symptoms assessment tool in Patient Online Services. This tool is available to Mayo Clinic patients 18 and older with a home address in Iowa, Minnesota or Wisconsin. If people do not have insurance or are unable to cover the test cost, they should call the COVID-19 Nurse Line and inquire about billing options.
Mayo Clinic Health System will:
· Determine what tests patients need based on their symptoms.
· Direct them to a local testing site if they meet criteria for testing.
· Provide instructions for scheduling their test.
Get tested
At the test site, Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect specimens using appropriate precautions. If a patient requires more than one test, staff may need to collect more than one specimen.
Get results
Specimens will be sent to a Mayo Clinic Health System lab for analysis, with results expected in 24 to 72 hours. Mayo Clinic Health System staff will contact patients who are positive for any of the illnesses that they are tested for and advise as to the appropriate next steps.
Results will all be available on Patient Online Services or by calling an automated phone line at 877-838-2050. Patients should have their Mayo Clinic number and date of birth ready when they call.
