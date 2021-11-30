Submitted by Ross Martin

Caledonia High School Choir Director

The Caledonia High School Music department will present their first concert in nearly two years on Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Caledonia High School Fine Arts Center.  

This concert will include 6, 7 and 8th grade middle school choirs, The High School Concert Choir and the Vocal Jazz Ensemble.  There will be a special performance by the seniors and a sing-a-long.

The Concert Choir is seeking any and all singers to participate in their annual performance of the “Hallelujah Chorus” by George Fredrick Handel.  

Community members, former students and anyone who is even vaguely familiar with the piece are invited to participate.    Copies of music and practice tracks are available.  There will be a rehearsal on Sunday, Dec. 12 with time TBD.

We are looking forward to a great turn out for both the concert and the Hallelujah Chorus. Thanks for supporting music at Caledonia Schools and the sounds of the holidays.

Load comments