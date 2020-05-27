Sergeant Nolan B Rohrer has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his meritorious service.
The citation is as follows “For outstanding achievement during XCTC 2019 while serving as a Health Care Sergeant for HHC/2-135th IN. SGT Nolan B Rohrer’s strong leadership, technical expertise, and selfless service aided in the success of the mission. His actions keep with the finest traditions of military service and reflects credit upon himself, the 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry, 1/34th Armored Brigade Combat Team, The 34th Infantry Division, The Minnesota Army National Guard, and The United States Army.”
