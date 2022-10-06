senator miller & luke bryan.jpg

Minnesota state Senator Jeremy Miller and wife Janel are all smiles with country music star Luke Bryan.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) and his wife Janel recently welcomed country music star Luke Bryan to southeast Minnesota during his annual 6-state Farm Tour. The country music star played to a massive crowd at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota.

Senator Miller also presented Bryan with a “Here’s to the Farmer Day” proclamation, commemorating the singer’s commitment to America’s farmers.

