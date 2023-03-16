Semcac senior dining for March 22-28 Mar 16, 2023 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elsie’s Restaurant, 226 E. Main St., Caledonia 507-725-3313March 22-28Wednesday, March 22: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and corn.Thursday, March 23: Ring bologna, American fries and corn.Friday, March 24: Tuna melt, coleslaw and fruit.Saturday, March 25: n/aSunday, March 26: n/aMonday, March 27: Pork roast, scalloped potatoes and peas.Tuesday, March 28: Spaghetti, green beans and garlic toast.All meals subject to change. Call Semcac in Rushford to register. Delivery available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Feb 27, 2023 0
