This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
On March 21, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 36 grants for a total of $143,810 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included four school residency grants for $11,810, fourteen emerging artist grants for $42,000, and eighteen advancing artist grants for $90,000.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org.
Grants for original works were awarded to the following individuals, as well as school residency grant awards, listed by county.
Dodge County
Danielle Barck received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Art vs Work - Just Another Saturday.
Triton Public Schools received a $2,810 School Residency Grant for Sarah Curtiss Guest Flute Residency
Fillmore County
Delia Bell received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Exploring Ceramic Slab Vessels.
Paul Brokken received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Landscapes Inspired by Southeast MN.
Livingstone Carver received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for My Foray Into Creating Public Art.
Barbara Jeffers received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Norway - From the ground up.
Lane Powell received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for The Back End Of It (MN Funk Style Music).
Michael Seiler received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Marketing Training Program for Artists.
Fillmore Central Schools received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Big Band Bash at Fillmore Central High School
Freeborn County
Jacob “The Fox” Schlichter received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for The Wildlife of Southern Minnesota.
Goodhue County
Heidi Bacon received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for The Trickle Down Effect - Watersheds.
Houston County
Mary Denzer received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Poetry Bookmaking with Original Linocuts.
Olmsted County
Carrie Arnold received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Produce Plein Air with Cultural Textiles.
Willow Gentile received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Pleinair Paint Historic SE MN Libraries.
Kait Glaswell received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Bodies of Earth (by Bicycle).
Lydia Hansen received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Sensory Sculpture Garden.
Joe Havoc received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for The Only Way Out is Through.
David Kassler received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Composer and Poets Collaboration Recital.
Vivian Lark received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Song EP and One Music Video.
Greg LeGette received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for "Human".
Alexander Ortberg received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Rock Band with an Orchestra.
Maggie Panetta received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Zumbro River Underpass Mural.
Samantha Reiter received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Beyond the Surface: Biological Art of MN.
Sydney Swanson received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Elemental Body - a dance film.
Hannah Lou Woods received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Marketing Costs for my EP Release.
Gage Elementary School received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Mosaics by Many Hands
Rochester Alternative Learning Center received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Improvisation with Created Instruments and Piano
Rice County
Kent McInnis Jr received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Interference: Reimagining Pastorals.
Steele County
Kathryn Wood received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for "Wings and Things" in Watercolor.
Wabasha County
Sue Mundy received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Public Places are Sacred Spaces.
Winona County
“Doctor Bob” Armstrong received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Flotsam, Adventures on the Mississippi.
Gina Favano received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Back Channel Radio.
Harrison McCormick received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Post-Production for a Short Film.
Kathleen Kenney Peterson received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Return Engagement, theatre production.
Jamie Schwaba received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for The Art of Melody.
Kristen Young received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Winona Estro-Jam.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.