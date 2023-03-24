This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.

On March 21, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 36 grants for a total of $143,810 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included four school residency grants for $11,810, fourteen emerging artist grants for $42,000, and eighteen advancing artist grants for $90,000.

