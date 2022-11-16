SEMAC awards arts grants Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com Houston CountyLanesboro Barn Dance received a $4,520 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for 2023 Barn Dance Series.Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for May 2023 Bluegrass Music Festival.Spring Grove Schools received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Theatre Partnership.Fillmore CountyChatfield Brass Band received a $4,690 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Chatfield Music in the Park Summer Concerts.Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Stringwood Chamber Music on the Hill in Lanesboro.Friends of Peterson received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Gammel Dag - A Scandinavian Midsummer Celebration.Wabasha CountyPlainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools received a $1,165 grant for Dance Intensive.Winona CountyBluff Country Studio Art Tour received a $5,000 Programming grant for Bluff Country Studio Art Tour 2023.Great River Shakespeare Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Shakespeare for Young People Classes.Mid West Music Fest received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Music Festival Expenses 2023.Saint Mary's University Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Celebrating 50 Years of Artistry & Community.Theatre du Mississippi received a $5,000 Programming grant for Original Play Competition.Winona ORC Industries received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Showing Off Our Colors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Sep 26, 2022 0
