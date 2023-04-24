This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
On April 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 42 arts programming grants for a total of $302,834 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 34 Legacy grants for $264,074, four Programming Grants for $18,760, and four Small Towns/Rural Areas grants for $20,000.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org. Listed by county, grants for arts programming were awarded to the following arts organizations, schools, and other nonprofit organizations.
Houston County
Mainspring received a $10,000 Legacy grant for SmallArt Gallery + Youth Art Collective.
Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association received a $10,000 Legacy grant for August 2023 Bluegrass Music Festival.
Fillmore County
Lanesboro Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Disrupting the Binding: Social Justice in Rural MN.
Lanesboro Businesses Promotion Group received a $4,980 Legacy grant for Downtown Art Pocket Park.
Lanesboro Community Theatre received a $4,800 Programming grant for Summer 2023 production of The Sound of Music.
Peterson Committee for the Arts received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for The Arts Blossom in Peterson - Summer Music Series.
Rushford Area Society of the Arts received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Seussical.
