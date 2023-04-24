Legacy Logo ColorFinal

On April 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded 42 arts programming grants for a total of $302,834 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 34 Legacy grants for $264,074, four Programming Grants for $18,760, and four Small Towns/Rural Areas grants for $20,000.

