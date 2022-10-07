Root River SWCD is sponsoring a self-guided soil health tour of local fields in Houston County. The tour highlights several agronomic practices that are known to improve soil health parameters, such as soil organic matter content, improved water infiltration and increased nutrient cycling.
Those wishing to take a look at the fields will see examples of practices, such as organic no till corn, interceding cover crops into standing corn and soybeans, a field comparison of conventional/minimum till alfalfa with no till alfalfa and relay cropping featuring rye and soybeans.
Field locations are as follows: an alfalfa field in the SE, SE, SE of section 2, T-102N, R5W. The address for this site is 7124 County 3. You can park in the driveway. Four fields, starting at 9379 Sanden Rd. and heading west. You can park at the intersection of Rudisuhle and Sanden Roads. Lastly, a field located in the NE, SE, NE of section 20, T-103N, R-4W. You can park at the field drive off Willow Dr. Watch for signs at all locations.
Descriptions of the soil health practices will be posted on the signs. Enjoy the fall and take some time to tour these sites at your leisure! If you have questions or would like to request a map, call the Root River SWCD office at 724-5261 ext. 3.
