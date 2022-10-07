Root River SWCD is sponsoring a self-guided soil health tour of local fields in Houston County. The tour highlights several agronomic practices that are known to improve soil health parameters, such as soil organic matter content, improved water infiltration and increased nutrient cycling.

Those wishing to take a look at the fields will see examples of practices, such as organic no till corn, interceding cover crops into standing corn and soybeans, a field comparison of conventional/minimum till alfalfa with no till alfalfa and relay cropping featuring rye and soybeans.

