By Craig Moorhed
The Caledonia Argus
Tanner Kubitz of B.S.A. Troop 53 wanted to take on a challenge. So when he decided to try and find a service project fit for attaining scouting’s highest rank, Bob Botcher County Park came to mind.
“I was looking for an Eagle Scout project, and a while back one of our scouts did a trail here,” Tanner said last Saturday. “I really thought it was a nice park.”
Houston County Parks Committee member Dick Walter “helped out a lot,” Kubitz added. “We met him out here and he came up with the idea for the fence.”
Kubitz planned and developed the idea of constructing a cross-buck fence at the park. Then, with the help of other scouts and adult volunteers, he put it into action.
The fence is intended to discourage motorized vehicles from venturing onto the park’s walking trails, and it should also “attract eye-appeal from the road, and maybe bring some people in to walk the trail,” Tanner noted.
“When we took it to the county board for approval, they thought it was a great idea...”
There were 17 boys from Troop 53 helping out on April 24, as well as 6 young ladies from Troop 531, plus several adults. Both troops are from the Houston area. Botcher Park is located on County 10, 2.5 miles north of Sheldon.
Eagle candidates do much more than physical work on their service projects. The planning and fitting together all of the parts that will bring that project to fruition takes a lot more time. The idea is to develop leadership skills.
“I’ve learned a lot about leadership,” Kubitz said. ”And working with the younger kids. It’s really fun to teach them. I’m one of the older ones here, so it means a lot to me, being one of the leaders.”
