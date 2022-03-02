Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, is pleased to announce that Scott Bingham, CFP, RICP, CAP of Spring Grove was recently honored as a Thrivent Hall of Fame Legend. He is one of only 10 honorees in 2022. Bingham is a Financial Advisor for the North Star Advisor Group region of Thrivent.
Hall of Fame Legend is the highest honor that can be earned by Thrivent financial professionals. Honorees have been with the organization for at least 30 years and have dedicated their careers to helping Thrivent’s clients make financial decisions guided by their values. Among the organization’s 2,300 financial professionals, only 35 are active Hall of Fame Legends.
Today, Thrivent and its financial professionals proudly serve more than 2.3 million clients nationwide, offering expert financial advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity programs and solutions to help them make the most of all they’ve been given.
“I am thankful for every opportunity to be of service to my clients, their families, and their communities for the last 37 years,” said Bingham. “I am grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me to work on their behalf.”
“As a Hall of Fame Legend, Bingham joins an elite group of Thrivent financial professionals who are known for their years of service and dedication to our clients,” said Nikki Sorum, senior vice president of Thrivent Advisors. “He has consistently earned his clients’ trust by delivering actionable, purpose-based advice that gives them clarity and confidence with their finances – at every life stage. We are inspired by Scott’s commitment and passion for serving others, and feel fortunate to have him at Thrivent. Congratulations, Scott, on being a Hall of Fame Legend!
About Thrivent
Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial professionals and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $162 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/20). Thrivent carries an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, a credit rating agency; this is the highest of the agency’s 16 ratings categories and was affirmed in June of 2020. Rating based on Thrivent’s financial strength and claims-paying ability. Does not apply to investment product performance. For more information, visit Thrivent.com. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Thrivent is the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. Insurance products issued by Thrivent. Not available in all states. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., a registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC, and a subsidiary of Thrivent. Licensed agent/producer of Thrivent. Registered representative of Thrivent Investment Management, Inc. Advisory services available through investment adviser representatives only. Thrivent.com/disclosures.
