Save the date! Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center will be teaming up with Dairy Queen on August 19 to support people with behavioral health needs. 

The fundraising event will be from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Dairy Queen on 603 Esch Drive in Caledonia. 

On that night, 10% of the sales made will go directly to Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center!

Bring your family and friends and enjoy dinner and a treat!

