Assistant Scoutmasters: Terrie DeBoer, Dan Borgwardt and Jill O’Donnell.
Scouts: Ethan Frauenkron, Ethan Knutson, Alex Walters, Tetsuya Cox, Jordan Beeman, Lucas Nelson, Owen Tuveson, Preston Peterson, Troy Zibrowski, Aden Kulas,Colin Albrecht Lynch, Izack Hargrove, John Traun, Owen Sobotta, Porter Mallady, Phoenix Busse-Ernst, Shouta Cox, Andrew Schrumpf, CJ Wruck, Clayton Woodard, Coleman Peterson, Elliot Frauenkron, Isaac Brand, Aaren Kulas and Mason Krings.
Charter Organization: American Legion Post #423
Additional committee members: Anna Frauenkron, Dan Cox and Jon Kulas.
Charter Representative: Arlyn Frauenkron
Executive of Charter Organization: Tom Hill
The Houston BSA program remains an active part of the Houston community. Last year Troop 531 celebrated three girls who became Eagle Scouts: Kayleen Kulas, Nicole Beckman and Kaylynn Sjolander-Lenser.
In the next year another 10 scouts from Houston will be completing Eagle projects as well.
Last Summer groups of scouts from both troops spent a week canoeing in the Boundary Waters. Both troops spent a week at summer camp in Northern Wisconsin, where they earned the coveted Baden Powell Award. In addition to our summer high adventure trips, the combined Houston BSA program continues to do monthly activities, such as rock climbing, winter camping and giving back to their community through a variety of service projects.
This coming July, 24 scouts and leaders will travel to Philmont Scout Ranch, where they will spend two weeks hiking the backcountry of New Mexico.
