Our big accomplishment this year is having two Boy Scouts complete their Eagle Projects. Both boys have yet to sit for their Board of Reviews to become official Eagle Scouts, but that is set to happen soon.

Boy Scout Noah Stigeler’s Eagle Project involved the development of a cemetery plot map and searchable database of the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Mt. Hope Church. Mt. Hope Church and Cemetery is located at 2574 Church Rd, Dorchester, IA 52140. He guided a team that surveyed the grounds, researched information on the interred and entered the information into a database.

Load comments