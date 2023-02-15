Our big accomplishment this year is having two BoyScouts complete their Eagle Projects. Both boys have yet to sit for their Board of Reviews to become official Eagle Scouts, but that is set to happen soon.
BoyScout Noah Stigeler’s Eagle Project involved the development of a cemetery plot map and searchable database of the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Mt. Hope Church. Mt. Hope Church and Cemetery is located at 2574 Church Rd, Dorchester, IA 52140. He guided a team that surveyed the grounds, researched information on the interred and entered the information into a database.
The team then created a map of the cemetery and developed a website for public access to the searchable database for genealogical/historical research. The Cemetery website can be found at https://npstigeler.wixsite.com/mthopecemetery.
BoyScout Lyle Myhre’s Eagle Scout Project included the design and build of a new gun storage rack for the Caledonia Rod and Gun Club’s Shooting Range. For the project, Lyle saw a need to replace the existing gun rack that had fallen into unusable condition due to advanced wood decay. After researching several designs, he developed a design for a new gun storage rack to safely hold the guns while not actively in use while at the Range, using Polywood that will not succumb to the elements through wood rot.
Working with a local supplier, who also provided a workspace and all of the necessary tools, his team constructed the new shooting range gun storage rack. The design included a patriotic red, white and blue color theme. With the help of members of the Scout Troop, the rack was carried through the snow to its place at the Club’s Shooting Range.
