In its 27th year, Rotary Lights will again be lighting up Riverside Park in La Crosse, WI, with the food and money collected on Dec. 3 and 27 being donated to the Caledonia Food Shelf.
The Rotary Club of Caledonia is proud to be able to participate in this event as both a fiscal sponsor and source of volunteers in order to help make this festive tradition a success. This year, club members will be welcoming visitors and collecting donations at the park on Dec. 27.
“Whatever we do comes back to our community and surrounding communities, and also ensures that we have it again next year. It’s not just about this year but the years to come. And, it’s a good feeling when you’re helping someone else, which is what Rotary is about,” said Sherry Sime, current president of the Rotary Club of Caledonia.
According to the Rotary Lights website (rotarylights.org), “the purpose of Rotary Lights, Inc. is to feed the hungry of the Coulee region.” Although the event is free, people are asked to make either a monetary donation or bring canned or dry goods to donate. Both the Caledonia Food Shelf and the La Crescent Food Basket are two of many organizations that receive donations from the event, which are then distributed to community members in need.
The event collected and distributed over 340,000 food items in 2021, the most in the event’s history. This year, Santa will again be in the park every night until Dec. 23.
New this year is “All Abilities Night” on Nov. 29. The lights and music will be adjusted to accommodate individuals who may not have been able to experience the show in the past due to flashing lights and loud music. For a list of events, go to rotarylights.org to learn more.
