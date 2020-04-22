The Root River Soil and Water Conservation District (RRSWCD) has announced a new cover crop program beginning with the 2020 crop year.
Producers who choose to participate in the program will be asked to plant a cover crop in each of the next three years.
Participants have a couple of options with which to participate. They can seed a cover crop in the fall, as is done typically, by harvesting the cash crop and following up with a fall cover crop seeding of winter rye, wheat, triticale, etc.
Other options include seeding a cover crop following a small grain harvest. Since small grain harvest takes place in late summer, this option opens up several seeding opportunities such as a multi-species cover crop which will enhance the soil health potential of your soil and provide more biodiversity for soil microbes.
Another option is to inter-seed a cover crop into your growing row crop of corn or soybeans.
This may be an option for those who look closely at the herbicide applications and the carry over windows that may allow for inter-seeding.
Typical seeding times include V4 – V7 corn or late summer into soybeans just prior to leaf drop. Typically, the inter-seeded cover crop germinates within a couple of weeks, goes dormant during leaf canopy (in the case of corn), and then starts growing once leaf dry down occurs in the fall.
Once corn harvest commences there will be a green carpet blanketing the ground keeping erosion in check all the while feeding the underground microbes and improving soil health by keeping the ground covered and increasing diversity of plant life.
RRSWCD has purchased a new broadcast spreader and it is available for lease to producers who choose to inter-seed or broadcast seed after the crop comes off in the fall.
Incentive payments are available for producers who choose to participate in the program. A payment of $40/acre/year of cover crop over three years is available – up to 200 acres.
If producers choose to seed the cover crop using no till methods (no till drill or broadcast seeder) an incentive of $10/acre/year is available.
Another interesting option of the program allows producers to track improvements to their soil health by providing an incentive to do soil health testing (either soil respiration or Haney soil health testing).
An incentive payment of $40 per sample will be made available to those producers who participate in this program.
Root River SWCD was one of only five counties in the state who were awarded a grant to participate in this cover crop program so if you’ve been thinking about implementing cover crops now is the time to enroll in the program.
If you would like more information or are interested in participating just call Bob Scanlan at the RRSWCD office at 507-724-5261.
