Root River Soil and Water Conversation District to lead a community discussion on Local Conservation Priorities. Local meeting provides opportunity to make your voice heard at the national level.
What: The Root River Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual Local Work Group meeting will take place on March 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. The annual community discussion provides an opportunity for landowners and people with an interest in agriculture, forestry and conservation to review and provide input on local conservation practices, and set future priorities for the region. The recommendations from this meeting will be sent to the United States Department of Agriculture Minnesota State Technical Committee of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
While this meeting is open to the public, likely attendees include local agricultural producers, environmental agencies, and government agencies related to conservation.
Where: Ag Service Center
805 N. Hwy. 44/76
Caledonia, MN 55921
NRCS strives to ensure our products and services are accessible to all; therefore, if you need special accommodation (i.e. language interpreter, alternative format literature such as braille or large print, etc.) please contact Ryan Hytry at 507-724-5261 ext. 3 or email Ryan.Hytry@usda.gov at least two weeks prior to the March 9 local work group meeting.
