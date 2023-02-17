Root River Soil and Water Conversation District to lead a community discussion on Local Conservation Priorities. Local meeting provides opportunity to make your voice heard at the national level.

What: The Root River Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual Local Work Group meeting will take place on March 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. The annual community discussion provides an opportunity for landowners and people with an interest in agriculture, forestry and conservation to review and provide input on local conservation practices, and set future priorities for the region. The recommendations from this meeting will be sent to the United States Department of Agriculture Minnesota State Technical Committee of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

Load comments