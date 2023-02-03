The Caledonia Farm to Table Committee is proud to sponsor "Roll On – A Tribute to Alabama."
Join in Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Caledonia High School Auditorium (Performing Arts Center) at 825 N. Warrior Ave. in Caledonia. Tickets are $30 each and are available at the Wired Rooster Coffee Shoppe and Mary Ann’s Floral and Gifts, both in Caledonia. They are also available online at Caledonia.ticketleap.com/Alabama.
For anyone who has cabin fever and loves music, this is the perfect opportunity to have some fun while supporting a community cause. Attending the Alabama Tribute show will also provide a great way to celebrate Valentine's Day weekend.
Roll On is a seven-piece band from central Minnesota that will leave Alabama fans in awe. The cover group features excellent instrumentation and vocals, and it has 41 Alabama No. 1s (from various Billboard charts) to choose from. The show will create memories and feature some of the greatest songs, including: "Dixieland Delight," "Roll On," "If you’re Gonna Play in Texas," "Feels So Right," "Love in the First Degree," and many more.
The band members are not only close friends, but also share another common interest. Most of them are school teachers from the Becker-Big Lake Minnesota area.
Seating is limited, so make sure to get your tickets in advance. Feel free to call Polly Heberlein at 507-450-0530 with any questions.
The Farm to Table Committee has a special offer going on right now for anyone interested in winning two free tickets. Drop your name in a bucket at the Wired Rooster or Mary Ann’s Floral & Gifts. The drawing will take place on Valentine’s Day.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to host the fourth annual Farm to Table event, which has been a hit since its inception in 2019. A full course meal is served, showcasing local growers and agricultural farmers. The theme of the evening is ‘Local People, Local Food, Local Fun’.
Farm to Table's mission is to provide an exceptional meal, an entertaining video, camaraderie, and last but not least, a wonderful donation toward a community cause, using 100% of the ticket proceeds.
To date, the Farm to Table Committee, consisting of Polly Heberlein, Marian Gavin and Ann Gallup, has donated over $15,000 toward local causes. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.
