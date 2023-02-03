Roll On - A Tribute to Alabama

The Caledonia Farm to Table Committee is proud to sponsor "Roll On – A Tribute to Alabama."

Join in Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Caledonia High School Auditorium (Performing Arts Center) at 825 N. Warrior Ave. in Caledonia. Tickets are $30 each and are available at the Wired Rooster Coffee Shoppe and Mary Ann’s Floral and Gifts, both in Caledonia. They are also available online at Caledonia.ticketleap.com/Alabama.

