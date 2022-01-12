January is National Blood Donor Month. It is easy to help by donating blood at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is necessary to make an appointment for your donation by calling volunteer blood drive coordinator Judy St. Mary at 507-951-7453 or logging into redcrossblood.org to pick an open time slot. Also, all donors must wear a mask for everyone’s safety.
Our community has many loyal blood donors that have given gallons of blood. Sadly, some have health issues that prevent them from continuing to donate, so it is important that others step in for them.
Make a New Year’s resolution that is easy to keep, and helps save lives. Become a first time blood donor.
Area blood drives:
Jan. 13, Houston, Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, noon to 6 p.m.
Jan. 14, Eitzen, 202 E. Main St. 1 to 7 p.m.
Jan. 20, Spring Grove, Fest Building, 1 to 7 p.m.
