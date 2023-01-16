Farm stories come alive at the Giants of the Earth Heritage Center
The Giants of the Earth Heritage Center welcomes back long-time Spring Grove resident and veterinarian Dr. James Gray. Dr. Gray will again moderate the popular Reminiscing with Dr. Gray, conversations about farm life.
"It is so fun to gather informally and share stories of our past. When we do this, there is always a lot of laughter. Especially this time of year, there are fewer opportunities to socialize, so let's get together on the Tuesdays in February at the Heritage Center in Spring Grove to visit and enjoy some treats and coffee," said Dr. Gray.
Where did the idea for the afternoon gatherings originate? About 50 years ago, Dr. Gray was out on calls on a below-zero day in February. He stopped at either the Blackhammer, MN, or Highlandville, IA store to have a cup of coffee or a can of pop. Then, with 15 minutes to spare, he sat down and joined the handful of men sitting around the pot belly stove BS-ing. "It was so much fun."
Join Dr. Gray as he shares stories from his wealth of experience growing up on a farm and as a veterinarian. Be prepared to laugh as your neighbors share stories from their life on the farm. Come ready to share personal stories.
Men and women are welcome to attend. The afternoon gatherings will be held at the Giants of the Earth Heritage Center, 163 West Main Street, in downtown Spring Grove every Tuesday afternoon in Feb. at 2 p.m. There is no cost to attend, and coffee and refreshments are provided.
Each week there is a different subject matter. On Feb. 7, the conversation will center on family pets; Feb. 14 on country schools; Feb. 21 on extreme weather stories; and Feb. 28 on rural recreation.
For questions and additional information, contact Dr. Gray at 507-459-9188.
The GIANTS of the EARTH HERITAGE CENTER was originally incorporated in 2009 as a non-profit educational institution dedicated to honoring, preserving, and interpreting the history and heritage of the people from Spring Grove's Norwegian Ridge in southeastern Minnesota. Drawing on a rich cultural history, the Center records and reflects the achievements of indigenous peoples and immigrants to the Spring Grove area. The Center draws upon varied resources while providing a gathering place and a sense of community and identity to its public.
The Giants of the Earth Heritage Center is located at 163 West Main Street in historic downtown Spring Grove, MN.
