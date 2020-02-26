Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove was the setting on Thursday afternoons in January for sharing stories about farming in decades-past. Dr. Jim Gray was the host for each event that included threshing, silo filling, horses and tractors, and handling livestock. Farm men and women brought to life through their stories how it was, what they did, and what their neighbors said and did as they completed tasks that had to be shared in order to do them each season, especially threshing and silo filling. The other topics and therefore stories related to them were more specific to farm family units.
Participants represented townships around Caledonia, Waukon, Decorah, Wykoff, and Spring Grove. The number of them gathered each week ranged between 32 and 38.
The mission of the Heritage Center is to preserve the history and culture of the people of Norwegian Ridge, to assist in discovering genealogy, and to educate succeeding generations in the language and culture of former days. In addition, Giants documents current history as it unfolds.
In accordance with the mission, Violet Hatfield and Stacy Wold and Katie O’Regan filmed each session so the stories told are preserved. Participants were invited to bring photos depicting what they talked about to be digitized for inclusion into their histories for future generations to learn, and to acquaint themselves with what their families did as farmers in previous generations.
Mimicking the practice most families on the farm experienced, coffee and home-made treats were enjoyed each week about half-way through the filming sessions. Members of Giants Board of Directors, especially Judy Tollefsrud, supplied the tasty treats.
Dr. Gray said he thinks these years during the 20th century were the golden age of agriculture in the United States - where families were raised, quality food was produced, and the soil was preserved. Children were taught values of being part of the economic fabric of the family, and in that process self-esteem was realized. “Our intent in creating opportunities to reminisce is to ensure that future generations never forget the achievements of farm people during that era,” he said.
Robert Diersen shared, “I was pulling hay up into the hay mow with the John Deere B, and I guess I learned that instead of trying to back it up, it was easier to turn it around and go forwards back to the barn.”
“The second job I had was after one-time oats were getting knocked down in the summer storms. They cut them one way, and I was driving the tractor, and I suppose my dad was on the binder, maybe shocking or something. I think we did the cutting in the third gear, and then going back we put it in fifth gear or sixth gear.”
Don Ingvalson said, “Well, my in-laws raised purebred Brown Swiss bulls and they had one bull that was so mean and Grandfather refused to get rid of him. But then one day he got in the pen with him, and somehow the bull caught his horn on his front shirt pocket and ripped it off. The next day the bull was gone.”
“We put up our first Harvestore silo in 1966 and my dad would chop with the Super 88 Oliver. I was only 12 years old and I was pulling loads with the C Allis. We had to go over a barn bridge and it didn’t really have enough power. So, by the time we got done all the reaches on the wagons were bent. Just to show how things have changed, nowadays, my skid loader has more horsepower than the tractor, and my lawnmower has more horsepower than the C Allis.”
Audrey Almo recollected, “I would stay at my Grandpa Petersons a lot during the summer and I got to carry that Karo syrup can with the coffee, and lunch out at nine o’clock in the morning and again at three o’clock in the afternoon. And I especially remember that Karo can, Karo was syrup. Also, at threshing I remember when my dad would say to my mom, “I won’t be home for supper tonight.” She could never figure it out till later on. One of the women was a really good cook.”
Duane St. Mary shared, “I don’t know too much about threshing other than the stories that my mother would tell about the farm. She passed away two years ago at a hundred, three and a half. The story she would tell was that threshing was a lot of fun. They woud have to do the cooking out in the summer kitchen.”
Lee Grippen said, “I lived in town and you could sure tell when farmers were filling silos with silage. Boy the kids from the country sure did stink. They had a certain odor you could recognize. And the same way, if you went to somebody’s house, you could tell if they had been getting into the silage because it certainly left an interesting odor.”
“One thing I remember is that after we had a big dinner, my uncle said everybody would go off and sit down under a tree in the shade and take a nap for half an hour before they went back to work.”
Jim Gray related, “I heard this story when I came to town. The butcher was out at the edge of town. There were some pigs running around; he had his 22.
The farmer said, “That’s the one we want to butcher.” So, he shot it. The farmer said, “No, we didn’t want to shoot that one!” “Which,” the butcher said, “which one do you want?” “Well that one over there.” So, he shot that one too.”
Jim also said, “Almore Mathsen was the lay assistant at church and vocal teacher at the school. He got up really early in the morning and came to town probably 6:30 or 7 to teach school
He always bought a few week-old calves and fed them and then sold them in the fall. Just kind of a hobby. He’d call me before he left for school and tell me he had a sick calf.
He’d never be there, but I’d just go out and treat the calf. One of my rules was, if the farmer isn’t there, I’d have to leave a note. So, I didn’t have a piece of paper, but he had a calendar there, and I tore a page off of it and wrote out a note about what this calf had and how he needed to follow it up.
At the bottom, I said, if this doesn’t work, just see the phone number on the back side of the page. You turned it over and it said Kark Rendering Company.”
“We always had one woman in the threshing ring who couldn’t cook. The meals were terrible.
Every meal was out of a can, and I think some men brought their lunch along to that place because they suspected the food would be awful there again.
Most of the meals at other farms were amazing, the fryer chickens were all just about right. So, we got an awful lot of fried chicken and apple pie.”
“I’ve heard this about a threshing dinner. They’re all sitting around the table eating and nobody passes the gravy. Somebody got it and thought it was soup, and ate it all. It happened down in Wilmington. The guy just emigrated from Norway. That explains it.”
