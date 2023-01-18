Registration is now open for SowBridge, the distance education series for people involved in managing or caring for sows, and/or their litters, and boars, including operation owners, caretakers, technicians, managers and technical service providers. The series will be provided online through Zoom, although participants will be able to use a call-in option instead if they prefer.

Sarah Schieck Boelke, University of Minnesota Extension swine educator said, “SowBridge offers accurate and timely information on a variety of topics from experts.”

Load comments