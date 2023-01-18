Registration is now open for SowBridge, the distance education series for people involved in managing or caring for sows, and/or their litters, and boars, including operation owners, caretakers, technicians, managers and technical service providers. The series will be provided online through Zoom, although participants will be able to use a call-in option instead if they prefer.
Sarah Schieck Boelke, University of Minnesota Extension swine educator said, “SowBridge offers accurate and timely information on a variety of topics from experts.”
Sessions are generally scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Central Time. One exception this year; the fifth session is moved up one week to May 31 to avoid conflicts with World Pork Expo.
“Each registration provides a link to participate via Zoom and all program materials provided by presenters. During each session, participants can ask questions directly to the presenter from the comfort of their home, office or swine unit,” Schieck Boelke says.
Cost for the series is $200 for the first registration from an entity and half the amount for each subsequent registration from the same entity.
Registration information for SowBridge can be found on the University of Minnesota Extension webpage under courses and events at z.umn.edu/SowBridgeRegistration. Registration is due Jan. 20 to ensure materials are received for the first session. Registration after that time will be accepted too.
SowBridge 2023 session dates and topics are as follows:
Feb. 1: Why the concern with feral pigs?
March 1: Identifying ASF at barn level.
April 5: FAD frontline response battles.
May 3: Managing heat check boars.
May 31: Antimicrobial use and resistance.
July 5: Scours management and mitigation.
Aug. 2: Managing fevers post farrowing.
Sept. 6: Sustainability of my farm: What can I do?
Oct. 4: Identifying sick sows early.
Nov. 1: Farrowing assistance practices.
Dec. 6: Importance of record keeping.
Jan. 3: 2024. Can we predict sow mortality?
For more information on the sessions or registration, contact Sarah Schieck Boelke by phone at 320-235-0726 ext. 2004 or email schi0466@umn.edu.
SowBridge is provided by a group of 15 universities with Sarah Schieck Boelke and Lee
Johnston of the University of Minnesota Extension serving as program coordinators. Iowa Pork Industry Center coordinates all registration and subscriber mailings.
For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.
