It’s time to go racing. Ability Building Community is excited to introduce Racing for Abilities, a fundraiser that benefits our programming.
Our event this year will be centered around the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7.
Racing for Abilities will be hosted by Elsie’s Bar & Grill in Caledonia. There will be music by The Sundogs from 2-5 p.m., a best hat contest, raffles and a live auction. Events will happen throughout the day from 1-7 p.m., with specific event times being announced later.
Wristbands will be sold the day of the event for $10. These wristbands will give attendees access to food, a free Mint Julep and a chance to win a prize.
Over the coming months, we will be updating our website and Facebook page with updates on times and silent auction items.
We are also looking for sponsors for the event. These are the sponsor level prices and benefits below:
• Exacta ($2,000): Your business name and logo on a banner behind the entertainment, six free wristbands, ABC website/social media advertising, thanked during the event.
• Quinella ($1,500): Your business name and logo on a sign by the auction area, four free wristbands, ABC website/social media advertising, thanked during the event.
• Trifecta ($1,000): Your business name and logo on a sign by the entrance, two free wristbands, ABC website/social media advertising, thanked during the event.
• Superfecta ($500): Your business name and logo on a group sign, two free wristbands, ABC website/social media advertising, thanked during the event.
• Pentafecta ($125): One free wristband, ABC website/social media advertising.
Our fundraiser this year will be instrumental in continuing to provide quality programs and services for individuals served at Ability Building Community. Our mission at ABC is to provide services for individuals with disabilities through community inclusion.
We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you all in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.