The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Aug. 25-Sept. 1, 2022. Ages are given at time of offense.
MINN. STATE PATROL
Dylan Russel Besse, 32, Brownsville, Minn., fail to yield right of way, fined $125.
Maxine Sharron Dybing, 64, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Micheal John Ingvalson, 66, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135.
Austin Carl Larson, 26, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $125, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Landen Robert Snodgrass, 18, Lansing, Iowa, speeding, fined $115.
William Robert Stephan, 66, Trempealeau, Wis., careless driving, stay of adjudication, continued, probation, fined $175.
HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Pamela Kaye Haas, 55, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Mellissa May Nickerson, 43, LaCrescent, Minn., fourth degree DWI, fined $400.
Michael Lee Norquist, 55, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $115.
Nicole Marie Pearson, 42, fifth degree possession, fined $150.
David Warren Schuldt, 26, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $275.
Chloe Jean Willette, 20, Trempealeau, Wis., speeding, fined $135.
Joshua Samuel Williams, 30, La Crescent, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.
CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.
Cartrite Curtis Haas, 16, Caledonia, Minn., failure to stop at a stop sign or stop line, fined $125.
William Philip Meyer, 60, Caledonia, Minn., driving after suspension, fined $275.
LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.
Siri Anne Haugen, 18, Onalaska, Wis., fourth degree damage to property, continued for dismissal, probation, fined $209.87, including restitution.
Tyrice Devon Price-Marsolek, 21, La Crosse, Wis., DWI, fined $400.
Lynea Mary Schneider, 34, La Crescent, Minn., fourth degree DWI, local confinement 2 days, probation, fined $425.
SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.
Robert Louis Kulas, 36, Spring Grove, Minn., junk vehicle in city limits, continued for dismissal, probation, fined $50.
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Jordan Matthew Chance, 25, La Crosse, Wis., operate unlicensed watercraft, fined $125.
Christopher James Shove, 40, Holmen, Wis., operate unlicensed watercraft, fined $125.
