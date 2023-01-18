If you plan to use a Restricted Use Pesticide on land or sites for the production of agricultural commodities, reside in the state of Minnesota, and your private pesticide applicator certification expires on March 1, 2023, you need to renew your certification. You can double check your certification status at: https://z.umn.edu/PPAlookupMDA. While there are several options to recertify, the cost is the same ($75) regardless of the option you choose.

Option 1: Attend a live in-person workshop. Workshops offer a great opportunity to review regulations and safety issues related to pesticide application, as well as provide you with the latest University research on integrated pest management. Recertification workshops scheduled for Southwestern MN include (complete list at www.pat.umn.edu):

Load comments