By Nathan Drewitz University of Minnesota Extension
Recertification for Private Pesticide Applicators will look a little different from previous years due to COVID-19. For farmers with certifications that expire on March 1st, 2021, you can renew through 1 of 4 routes this year. The cost is $75 for each option, so choose the one that works best for you.
1. Take the exam online by going to www.pat.umn.edu and clicking on the “Exams” tab. The $75 fee is paid by credit card and the manual can be viewed online.
2. Take the self-paced Canvas Course. This course will take you through the educational modules that you can complete at your own pace. This course must be finished by February 28th, 2021. Registration is at www.pat.umn.edu under the “Self-paced course” tab. The $75 fee is paid by credit card online.
3. Attend a live online workshop. These will be taking the place of in-person workshops for 2021. These workshops will take place from January until the end of February. You can attend by yourself, or with another applicator. Make sure to pre-register yourself with your own email address.
If you attend with someone else, everyone in the room will need to pre-register themselves prior to the date using their own email addresses. Also make sure to have your certification card and number ready prior to attendance. You will need a working webcam, speaker, and microphone to interact with the presenters.
Pre-registration is required and must be completed at least 5 days prior to the workshop date you would like to attend. With all workshops limited to 50 people make sure to pre-register soon to make sure you can attend on the day you have available. About 2 to 3 days prior to the online workshop, you will receive a Zoom Link along with the handouts for the workshop.
You will be required to join the meeting on time, stay for the entire meeting, and respond to at least 80% of the questions during the workshop to be counted as present. If you are more than 15 minutes late you will be counted as absent and will not receive credit. Pre-registration can be found by going to www.pat.umn.edu and looking under the “Live online workshop” tab. The $75 fee is paid by credit card online.
4. Take the written exam that is available at local Extension offices. The 19th Edition Manual is the current reference for the exam and is available for $10.
The manual can also be found online at www.pat.umn.edu under the “Study manual” tab. Mail the $75 fee made out to the “University of Minnesota” along with your test answer sheet in the envelope provided.
Due to Covid 19 we ask that you please contact the local Extension office to schedule a time to pick up the exam. Please respect the protocols established at each respective office.
If you are a new applicator or your certification has lapsed, you must take either the online or mail-in exam to receive your certification. If you have questions on the above information, please feel free to call the local Extension office.
