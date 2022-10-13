An exciting new opportunity for prairie strips is now available for area farmers.
Prairie strips are a fairly new CRP practice. They reduce erosion, improve water quality and create insect and bird habitat by establishing strips of native prairie vegetation on a field. They can be placed across a field in contour strips, along grassed waterways or terraces, on field perimeters or headlands.
Planted as contour strips, they can give you the erosion-saving benefits of hay strips, without the extra time and labor that comes with hay strips. On field perimeters they can act as a nice buffer between your crops and an adjacent woodland.
On field headlands they can replace the end rows that are running straight up and down the hill, covering this area in sod and eliminating the severe erosion that often occurs there. It is a very flexible program and these prairie strips can be placed just about wherever you like within your cropping system.
Along with other criteria, these strips must have a seed mix containing at least ten different wildflower species and be 30-120’ wide. Width can vary, as long as it is within this range.
Turning machinery around on these strips is allowed, but using them as field roads or to store bales upon is not.
Since prairie strips are a CRP practice, you will get a yearly payment from USDA-FSA for each acre enrolled, based on soil type. You will also receive cost-share for planting the strips, as well as considerable incentive payments up-front.
To make it even more appealing, local Soil and Water Conservation Districts are now offering an additional $80/acre/year payment to stack on top of the CRP payments. We think this additional payment will make prairie strips a practical option for area farmers.
These strips have been shown to reduce the amount of sediment leaving a field by up to an incredible 95%! Talk about a win-win.
To learn more or to sign-up, contact Dan with Root River SWCD in Caledonia at 507-724-5261 extension 3.
