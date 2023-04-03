The Portland Prairie 4-H club is oldest, continuous club in Houston County. It was started back in 1923 by Gladys Lapham and her descendants are part of this club today! Portland Prairie 4-H club will be turning 100 years old, with plans to celebrate this tremendous feat on Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. at the Eitzen Community Center. Please come and enjoy meeting old friends and alumni, as well getting to know the current club members.
Our club meets on the second Sunday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the Eitzen Community Center. Our members enjoy a variety of interests, including showing dairy, beef, rabbits, pigs, horse and goats, as well as showing arts, crafts, quilting, photography, flowers and vegetables, agronomy, canning and many, many other projects. We also offer several fun activities. This year we went sledding at Fort McCoy, we had a fall hayride and we enjoy a farm tour or another educational event. Our club also learns about working on service projects and the importance of being part of a community.
We annually participate in the Adopt-a-Highway program. Last year the club created a large set of dominoes for the Eitzen Family Fun Fest. We are also willing to help the Eitzen Lions with their events. If anyone is interested in joining our club they may contact Sheila Schroeder at 507-495-4495 or the 4-H Extension office at 507-725-5807.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.