The Portland Prairie 4-H club is oldest, continuous club in Houston County. It was started back in 1923 by Gladys Lapham and her descendants are part of this club today! Portland Prairie 4-H club will be turning 100 years old, with plans to celebrate this tremendous feat on Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. at the Eitzen Community Center. Please come and enjoy meeting old friends and alumni, as well getting to know the current club members.

2023 4-h - Portland Prairie

Our club meets on the second Sunday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the Eitzen Community Center. Our members enjoy a variety of interests, including showing dairy, beef, rabbits, pigs, horse and goats, as well as showing arts, crafts, quilting, photography, flowers and vegetables, agronomy, canning and many, many other projects. We also offer several fun activities. This year we went sledding at Fort McCoy, we had a fall hayride and we enjoy a farm tour or another educational event. Our club also learns about working on service projects and the importance of being part of a community.

Load comments