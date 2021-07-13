By Jan Lee Buxengard
For Portland Prairie Church
The Portland Prairie Church near Caledonia will have its annual summer worship service on Sunday, July 25 at 11 a.m.
Guest speaker will be Rev. Mark Bengtson who served the Caledonia United Methodist Church from 2006 to 2016. We look forward to welcoming Mark and Nora!
If you love to sing, plan to come at 10:30 a.m. to participate in a hymn sing from the old hymnal, with accompaniment from the pump organ. The sound of singing voices in the old church warms the heart.
Immediately following the service, there is the opportunity for good food and fellowship at the potluck lunch on the church grounds. If you prefer, you may bring your own sack lunch. In addition to providing food for the meal, attendees are reminded to bring their own chairs and blankets.
The early pioneer church is located between Caledonia and Eitzen on Portland Prairie Road, which is the township line of Winnebago and Wilmington townships.
Brief history of the church
As early as 1851, pioneers from the eastern states, including New Portland, Maine settled on Portland Prairie. The first settlers who came in 1854 were Methodist from the states of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. They traveled by train to Chicago to Rockford, Illinois, stagecoach to Galena, Illinois, and riverboat to Lansing, Iowa. Then they traveled 20 miles by ox team, walked, etc. arriving on Portland Prairie.
The church was organized in 1855 and services were held in homes, and later in the McNelly Schoolhouse, which was built in 1858.
The present wood frame structure was built in 1876 at a cost of $1,540. In June it was completed and occupied, but it wasn’t until June 30, 1877 that the church, called Portland Prairie Methodist Episcopal Church, was dedicated.
In 1932, when Portland Prairie ended regular services, families transferred their memberships to the Caledonia Methodist Church. In December 2007, the Portland Prairie Cemetery Association took ownership of the church property and continues taking care of the building and grounds.
The rural church has been preserved with two services held there annually – the last Sunday in July and on Christmas Eve.
