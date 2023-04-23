4H logo MT

The history of the Portland Prairie 4-H Club goes back to efforts made in Houston County, as well as across the state, to promote Boys and Girls Clubs among rural youth. This was done through the county school superintendents; at that time, Georgina Lommen was the county superintendent of Houston County.

Georgina was instrumental in promoting Boys and Girls Clubs and traveled to St. Paul in 1914 to train rural school teachers in club work. Students would choose a project, write a story about it and exhibit their project at their schools, then the county fair.

