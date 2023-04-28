The history of the Portland Prairie 4-H Club goes back to efforts made in Houston County, as well as across the state, to promote Boys and Girls Clubs among rural youth. This was done through the county school superintendents; at that time, Georgina Lommen was the county superintendent of Houston County.
Georgina was instrumental in promoting Boys and Girls Clubs and traveled to St. Paul in 1914 to train rural school teachers in club work. Students would choose a project, write a story about it and exhibit their project at their schools, then the county fair.
In 1922, after a pause in club work during WWI, there was a push to get the Boys and Girls Clubs going again. In July 1923, Houston County hired W. D. Stegner to work with these clubs and memberships started to grow.
On December 12, 1923, a small group of students met in the District #66 school house in Wilmington Township to organize a 4-H club. W. D. Stegner, the county agent, was there to speak to the students about the organization, purpose and aims of 4-H Club work. Nine members enrolled. They were Anna Bunge, John Deters, Ruth Deters, Olga Holter, Orvin Holter, Myrtle Holter, Anna Meitrodt, Martin Meitrodt and Lenora Roble.
They adopted the club constitution and chose the name of Portland Prairie Boys and Girls Club. The Portland Prairie name came from the so-named local agricultural community.
Five of the girls enrolled in the sewing project. This met the requirement that there must be five members enrolled in and working on the same project to be able to apply for a charter as a standard club. The second meeting was held in January 1924 and five more enrolled in the club. They were Elmer Thies, Marvin Wiegrefe, Laura Bunge, Helen Watson, and Mildred Wiegrefe.
Gladys Lapham, a teacher in area country schools, was their adult leader.
In 1925, the first 4-H parade floats appeared when it was announced the clubs would be included in the Farm Bureau Parade at the county fair. Banners were used in the parade and it is thought to be the first time the 4-H emblem was used in the county. Members wore green and white caps with the 4-H emblem of the four leaf clover. The Portland Prairie 4-H Club participated in these 4-H floats.
The Portland Prairie 4-H Club secretary minutes from 1927 noted that, “Portland Prairie 4-H club has the honor of being the first club in the county to put on a community program. They held a public meeting on Friday evening, April 22 and followed with a program in which every member took part. One of the most interesting parts of the program was the history of the club which was given by Anna Meitrodt, president of the club. This club is the oldest organized club in the county and can well be proud of their record.”
The minutes went on to report about some of the members who won state fair trips with their projects.
Minutes for 1928 read, “The February meeting of the Portland Prairie 4-H club was on the subject of dairy calves. Some fine reports were given by Obert and Maurice on the feeding of calves while Elmer gave us some good suggestions about brushing, washing and polishing bossy; he also told us how to lead her and teach her to stand straight. The most important thing of all at the fair, he told us, is to behave. Our calves are always good winners or losers and we should take a lesson from them.” The minutes went on, “Laura is raising a Holstein calf as one of her projects this year. According to Laura the calf compares favorably with the Prince of Wales’ horse as it jumps fences at this early age. She says she hopes it jumps into first place at the show ring next fall.”
By the 1940’s, the Portland Prairie 4-H Club had grown to 50 members. The twenty-fifth reunion, in 1948, was held on July 2 at the Frank Morey home, with a roll call of over 100 past and present members. H. O. Anderson, former Houston County Agent, was one of the featured speakers.
The program also included a vocal duet, the song/skit titled “Topsy Turvy” and a skit, “Eggs, Good and Bad.” The Fiftieth Anniversary celebration, in 1973, featured Leonard Harkness, the State 4-H Club Leader. In 1998, the Seventy- Fifth Anniversary celebration hosted Wayne Hanson, former Houston County Agent.
The Portland Prairie 4-H Club is celebrating their 100th Anniversary year in 2023, as the oldest active club in Houston County. There will be a celebration on Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Eitzen, Minnesota. Currently there are 33 Club members, which include three and four generation member families.
The Portland Prairie 4-H Club is proud to celebrate 100 years and many more to come, honoring the club motto to “Make the Best Better.”
Submitted by Linda Kruse, Ann Lubinski and Deborah Wray, Portland Prairie 4-H Club 100th Anniversary Committee members.
