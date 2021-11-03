The Giants of the Earth Heritage Center is honored to host award-winning author Dr. Emilio DeGrazia, and musician/composer Dante DeGrazia at the Spring Grove Cinema.
“It’s an author reading his poetry and his son playing the baby grand piano on stage at the Cinema to interpret the father’s poetry,” Giants of the Earth Heritage Center President Karen Gray explained.
Poet and Professor Emeritus, Winona State University, Dr. Emilio DeGrazia’s poems inspired by a fig tree in the family’s back yard in Winona stems from a sprig his immigrant father brought with him from Italy through Ellis Island.
Dante DeGrazia, a composer, and musician studied music and English at Luther College in Decorah; the junior DeGrazia performs professionally and is a member of four bands, including the Winona based country-rock bank Texas Toast, a rock band, and an experimental jazz band. In addition, DeGrazia is the co-founder and organizer of the recent Karate Chop Music Festival in Winona. The sounds resonating from the stage in Spring Grove will reflect the sounds of classical music geniuses Chopin and Schubert.
The performance will start at 7 p.m. at the Spring Grove Cinema, 167 W. Main, on Thursday, November 11. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required. Free-will donations are welcomed.
Following the one-hour event, attendees are invited to go next door to the Heritage Center for a reception and book signing. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the poet and the composer, purchase the book, and have the author sign it. Gray stressed, “This is a marvelous opportunity for piano students to meet a young composer, Dante DeGrazia.”
Two Spring Grove K-1 classes spent the day learning in outdoor classrooms, walk the Norwegian Ridge Birding and Nature Trail every Friday. Their teachers, Jennifer Solberg and Jill Bjerke, incorporated a unit on poetry to coincide with the event. Inspired by the poet’s poems, the children create their interpretations of the poems. Check out the students’ work on the second floor of the Heritage Center.
Spring Grove resident, Dr. James Gray, built thirteen stands that he placed along the Norwegian Ridge Birding and Nature Trails behind the grocery store in Spring Grove. The stands have two-line snippets from Dr. DeGrazia’s poems on them. He also built two boxes with clipboards, paper, and pencils so visitors could write poems and drop them into a secret cavity in the boxes. One box is located on the trail, and the other is on the Enger Garden wall next to the Heritage Center for those folks who cannot walk the trail.
Dr. Emilio DeGrazia’s book of poems What Trees Know is available in the Heritage Center Gift Shop. The gift shop is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
The Giants of the Earth Heritage Center is located at 163 W. Main, in historic downtown Spring Grove, MN. Visit the Center’s website at https://giantsoftheearth.org for current information and upcoming events, or contact the Center at (507) 498-5070 or email giantsheritage@gmail.com. Also, visit the Center’s Facebook page for up-to-date information, https://www.facebook.com/Giants-of-the-Earth-Heritage-Center-121961225936/.
The GIANTS of the EARTH HERITAGE CENTER was originally incorporated in 2009 as a non-profit educational institution dedicated to honoring, preserving, and interpreting the history and heritage of the people from Spring Grove’s Norwegian Ridge in southeastern Minnesota. Drawing on a rich cultural history, the Center records and reflects the achievements of indigenous peoples and immigrants to the Spring Grove area. The Center draws upon varied resources while also providing a gathering place and a sense of community and identity to its public.
