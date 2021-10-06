During a recent Minnesota Twins baseball game, Pioneer announced the donation of $1,000 to the Caledonia Area Public Schools FFA in Caledonia, Minnesota.
Caledonia FFA is an agricultural education student organization designed to make a positive difference in the lives of young people by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
With the money, Caledonia FFA hopes to establish and develop educational gardens to supplement the school food program. The gardens will also serve as part of the CSA community-supported agriculture program of growing and distributing food from school gardens throughout the community.
“By allowing students to take ownership in the growing of food to support local consumers and create those lasting bonds with the community, we are putting students on the best path to succeed in their future endeavors,” said Caledonia FFA Advisor Rich Larson.
For more than 95 years, Pioneer has been deeply invested in American communities. In 2020 alone, Pioneer impacted more than two and a half million rural Americans through community investments, including food bank contributions, the donation of grain bin rescue equipment, educational grants and veteran support.
“Being able to invest back into the agricultural community, especially when it involves the future of ag, is one of the purposes of our company,” said Randy Schlatter, Pioneer Area Lead. “At our core, we are there to support those who produce and those who consume, and this is right in line with that vision. We are happy to be able to support Caledonia FFA as they work to better the future of agriculture.”
