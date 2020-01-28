Six piano students of Rose Weichert of Caledonia will be among the more than 300students in the southeast district who take part in a competition sponsored by Minnesota Music Teachers Association on Saturday, Feb. l in Rochester.
The young musicians are Hayden Harms daughter of Chad and Tracy Harms, Caledonia, Isaiah Powell and Makesha Powell, children of Audra Jonsgaard, Caledonia, Anna Schieber, daughter of Bobby and Kim Schieber, Caledonia and Claire Sherburne and Jadyn Sherburne, daughters of Brent and Jessica Sherburne of Spring Grove.
Competing in eight age divisions, contestants will play a memorized piece for a music critic. Those receiving the top one-third in each division will qualify for the association’s state piano competition to be held on March 14 and 15 in the U of M, Twin Cities.
Winners of the state competition are eligible to perform in the State Honors Concert at Minneapolis Convention Center. The June 13 concert will consist of students performing duets in groups of up to 40 students at a time on 20 grand pianos under the direction of a conductor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.