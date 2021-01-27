Seven piano students of Rose Weichert of Caledonia will be among the more than 300 students in the southeast district who plan to take part in the first round of an annual piano competition sponsored by Minnesota Music Teachers Association. Due to the pandemic, the competition this year will be conducted via video submissions by Saturday, January 30.
The young musicians are William Carlson, son of Bob and Mimi Carlson, Houston, Ellison Harms and Hayden Harms daughters of Chad and Tracy Harms, Caledonia, Lilly Novak, daughter of Ben and Christine Novak, Brownsville, Livia Rask, daughter of Jared and Heather Rask, Caledonia, Anna Schieber, daughter of Bobby and Kim Schieber, Caledonia and Jadyn Sherburne, daughter of Brent and Jessica Sherburne of Spring Grove.
Competing in eight age divisions, contestants will each play a memorized piece to be judged by a music critic. Those receiving the top one-third in each division will qualify for the association’s state piano competition to be held on March 6 and 7.
Winners of the state competition are eligible to perform in the State Honors Concert. This year’s concert is slated to be held on June 5 at Minneapolis Convention Center. It will consist of students performing duets in groups of up to 40 students at a time on 20 grand pianos under the direction of a conductor.
