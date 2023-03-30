Minnesota’s public lands provide wildlife habitat and preserve diverse plant and animal communities. Our state lands also protect water and air quality, sequester carbon to help mitigate climate change, and provide pleasing undeveloped spaces for everyone to enjoy free outdoor recreation.
One common misconception is that public land results in a loss of revenue to local governments because this land is exempt from property taxes. In fact, Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) offset this loss of property tax revenue. Under state law, PILT payments are made to local governments for state-owned natural resources land located within a county.
In many instances, the PILT payment amount is actually more than the equivalent taxes paid if the land was in private ownership. These PILT payments help counties pay for local services like law enforcement, fire safety, and schools, just as property taxes do. In Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) calculates PILT amounts to each local government, and the Department of Revenue is responsible for distributing PILT payments to counties. Each county’s annual PILT payment is further distributed according to law.
Under current law, there are several factors for determining PILT payments for natural resources lands, including the type of state-owned land within a county’s boundaries and how the state acquired the land.
In southeast Minnesota, the DNR manages land, but it is a small percentage of the overall land base. In some counties, there are other publicly owned lands, such as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Refuges and county-administered tax forfeited lands. The table below shows the total acreage of the listed counties, the number of acres managed by DNR, and the amount paid by the state.
You can learn more about the PILT program (https://mndnr.gov/aboutdnr/legislativeinfo/pilt) on the DNR website, including details about payments. Next time you go outside, enjoy our public lands knowing one more way they benefit all Minnesotans.
