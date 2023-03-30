Minnesota’s public lands provide wildlife habitat and preserve diverse plant and animal communities. Our state lands also protect water and air quality, sequester carbon to help mitigate climate change, and provide pleasing undeveloped spaces for everyone to enjoy free outdoor recreation.

One common misconception is that public land results in a loss of revenue to local governments because this land is exempt from property taxes. In fact, Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) offset this loss of property tax revenue. Under state law, PILT payments are made to local governments for state-owned natural resources land located within a county.

Caledonia DNR - 2023 Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT)
