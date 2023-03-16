Passport to Other Cultures: Local stories of the Hmong Diaspora
Giants of the Earth Heritage Center presents another fascinating Passport to Other Cultures program on Thursday, March 30 at 6:30pm.
This March, we are honored to display much of a locally-curated Hmong cultural exhibit that grew out of a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and Hmoob Cultural & Community Agency (HCCA)!
Local experts Yia Vue and Tria Meier are instrumental in bringing this experience to life right here in Spring Grove and will take us “through the history of Story Cloths, textiles, and artifacts as they pertain to the migration of the Hmong. From across rivers to refugee camps and the long journey to settlement in Wisconsin, this exhibit brings personal and local stories to the forefront…[and] is cultivated to bring depth and dimension to the vibrancy of the Hmong community…” while encouraging open dialog about differences and respect and community.
We are also thrilled to hear from Rev. Mike McElwee of La Crosse Christ Episcopal Church about the history of “The Friendship Program,” and its important role in the story of the Hmong relocation to America. Attendees will have a chance to speak about their experiences and memories as well during the Q&A.
As always, this program is open to all ages and our building is handicap accessible. We welcome donations to enable continued programming of this caliber.
This is what participants can expect for Thursday, March 30:
6:30pm–Viewing of Pop-Up Hmong Diaspora exhibit in the Welcome Center
7pm–Seating and Presentation in Immigrant Hall with our special guests
7:45–Question and Answer time
8pm–Samples of Hmong cuisine and beverages, chatting with special guests
We thank our local sponsors Barry McKnight and the La Crosse Public Library for temporary loan of the local Hmong Diaspora storyboards, timeline, and exhibit essentials; The Hmoob Cultural and Community Center of La Crosse; the Hmong Cultural Center of St. Paul; Yia Vue, Tria Meier, and Ann Delwiche for sharing portions of their personal collections; the Harmony Area Historical Society; La Crosse Christ Episcopal Church and Father Mike McElwee; Trinity Lutheran Church; and all others involved, including local folks who have shared their own stories and artifacts for our March Pop-Up Exhibit.
Giants of the Earth Heritage Center, Inc. is a non-profit organization occupying an historic, fully-renovated building on Main St. in Spring Grove, MN. We welcome you and encourage you to stay up to date via our website www.giantsoftheearth.org or via Facebook.
